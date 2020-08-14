Form N-PX HERZFELD CARIBBEAN BASIN For: Jun 30

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, DC 20549

FORM N-PX

ANNUAL REPORT OF PROXY VOTING RECORD OF REGISTERED MANAGEMENT

INVESTMENT COMPANY

Investment Company Act file number 811-06445

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: 305-777-1660

Date of fiscal year end: 6/30

Date of reporting period: July 1, 2019 – June 30, 2020

ITEM 1. PROXY VOTING RECORD:

Vote Summary

SIDERURGICA VENEZOLANA "SIVENSA", S.A.

Security 825865702 Meeting Type Annual

Ticker Symbol SDNWY Meeting Date 05-Dec-2019

ISIN US8258657027 Agenda 935103779 - Management

Record Date 04-Nov-2019 Holding Recon Date 04-Nov-2019

City / Country / United States Vote Deadline Date 27-Nov-2019

SEDOL(s) Quick Code

Item Proposal Proposed by Vote Management Recommendation For/Against Management

1. To consider and resolve, in view of the Reports of the Internal Comptrollers, about the financial statements submitted by the Board of Directors corresponding to the fiscal year ended on September 30, 2019, as well as to consider and resolve about the Report of the Board of Directors. Management For None

2. To consider and resolve about the appointment of the Principal and Alternate Members of the Board of Directors. Management For None

3. To consider and resolve about the appointment of the Principal Internal Comptrollers and their respective Alternates, as well as their annual compensation. Management For None

4. To consider and resolve about the appointment of the Principal and Alternate Judicial Representatives. Management For None

FOMENTO ECONOMICO MEXICANO S.A.B. DE CV

Security 344419106 Meeting Type Annual

Ticker Symbol FMX Meeting Date 20-Mar-2020

ISIN US3444191064 Agenda 935139104 - Management

Record Date 28-Feb-2020 Holding Recon Date 28-Feb-2020

City / Country / United States Vote Deadline Date 17-Mar-2020

SEDOL(s) Quick Code

Item Proposal Proposed by Vote Management Recommendation For/Against Management

I Report of the chief executive officer of the Company, which includes the financial statements for the 2019 fiscal year; opinion of the board of directors of the Company regarding the content of the report of the chief executive officer; reports of the board of directors of the Company regarding the main policies and accounting and information criteria applied during the preparation of the Company's financial information, including the report of the operations and activities of the ...(due to space limits, see proxy material for full proposal). Management Abstain None

II Application of the results for the 2019 fiscal year of the Company, which will include a dividend declaration and payment in cash, in Mexican pesos. Management Abstain None

III Proposal to determine the maximum amount for the Company's stock repurchase fund kept pursuant to article 56 subsection IV of the Law. Management Abstain None

IV Election of the members of the board of directors and secretaries of the Company, qualification of their independence, in accordance with the Law, and resolution with respect to their remuneration. Management Abstain None

V Election of members of the following committees: (i) strategy and finance, (ii) audit, and (iii) corporate practices of the Company; appointment of each of their respective chairman, and resolution with respect to their remuneration. Management Abstain None

VI Appointment of delegates for the formalization of the Meeting's resolutions. Management Abstain None

VII Reading and, if applicable, approval of the Meeting's minute. Management Abstain None

CEMEX, S.A.B. DE C.V.

Security 151290889 Meeting Type Annual

Ticker Symbol CX Meeting Date 26-Mar-2020

ISIN US1512908898 Agenda 935138291 - Management

Record Date 25-Feb-2020 Holding Recon Date 25-Feb-2020

City / Country / Mexico Vote Deadline Date 23-Mar-2020

SEDOL(s) Quick Code

Item Proposal Proposed by Vote Management Recommendation For/Against Management

1. PRESENTATION OF THE CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER'S REPORT, INCLUDING CEMEX'S FINANCIAL STATEMENTS, RESULTS OF OPERATIONS, REPORT OF CASH FLOW AND VARIATIONS OF CAPITAL STOCK, AND PRESENTATION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS' REPORT, FOR THE FISCAL YEAR 2019, AS REQUIRED BY THE MEXICAN SECURITIES MARKET LAW (LEY DEL MERCADO DE VALORES); AND, AFTER HEARING THE OPINION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AS TO THE REPORTS BY THE CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, THE AUDIT AND CORPORATE PRACTICES COMMITTEE, THE ACCOUNTING POLICIES ...(due to space limits, see proxy material for full proposal). Management Against None

2. PROPOSAL OF ALLOCATION OF PROFITS FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019. Management Against None

3. PRESENTATION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS' REPORT ON THE PROCEDURES AND APPROVALS PURSUANT TO WHICH THE REPURCHASE OF CEMEX'S SHARES WAS INSTRUCTED FOR THE 2019 BUSINESS YEAR. Management Against None

4. THE PROPOSAL TO DETERMINE THE AMOUNT OF A RESERVE FOR THE ACQUISITION OF CEMEX'S SHARES OR OTHER INSTRUMENTS REPRESENTING SUCH SHARES. Management Against None

5A. PROPOSALS TO DECREASE THE CAPITAL STOCK IN ITS VARIABLE PART BY: (A) CANCELING THE CEMEX SHARES REPURCHASED IN 2019 UNDER CEMEX'S SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM. Management Against None

5B. PROPOSALS TO DECREASE THE CAPITAL STOCK IN ITS VARIABLE PART BY: (B)CANCELING THE CEMEX TREASURY SHARES RELATED TO THE ISSUANCE OF CEMEX'S MANDATORILY CONVERTIBLE NOTES ISSUED IN DECEMBER 2009 AND THAT MATURED IN NOVEMBER 2019. Management Against None

5C. PROPOSALS TO DECREASE THE CAPITAL STOCK IN ITS VARIABLE PART BY: (C) CANCELING ANY CEMEX TREASURY SHARES RELATED TO THE ISSUANCE OF CEMEX'S OPTIONAL CONVERTIBLE NOTES, ISSUED IN MAY 2015 AND THAT WILL MATURE IN MARCH 2020, WHICH REMAIN IN CEMEX'S TREASURY AFTER THE MARCH 2020 DUE DATE. Management Against None

6. APPOINTMENT OF MEMBERS, PRESIDENT AND SECRETARY OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS, AND OF MEMBERS AND PRESIDENTS, RESPECTIVELY, OF THE AUDIT, CORPORATE PRACTICES AND FINANCE, AND SUSTAINABILITY COMMITTEES. Management Against None

7. COMPENSATION OF THE MEMBERS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND OF THE AUDIT, CORPORATE PRACTICES AND FINANCE, AND SUSTAINABILITY COMMITTEES. Management Against None

8. APPOINTMENT OF DELEGATES TO FORMALIZE THE RESOLUTIONS ADOPTED AT THE MEETING. Management Against None

CARNIVAL CORPORATION

Security 143658300 Meeting Type Annual

Ticker Symbol CCL Meeting Date 06-Apr-2020

ISIN PA1436583006 Agenda 935131564 - Management

Record Date 06-Feb-2020 Holding Recon Date 06-Feb-2020

City / Country / United States Vote Deadline Date 03-Apr-2020

SEDOL(s) Quick Code

Item Proposal Proposed by Vote Management Recommendation For/Against Management

1. To re-elect Micky Arison as a Director of Carnival Corporation and as a Director of Carnival plc. Management Against For Against

2. To re-elect Sir Jonathon Band as a Director of Carnival Corporation and as a Director of Carnival plc. Management Against For Against

3. To re-elect Jason Glen Cahilly as a Director of Carnival Corporation and as a Director of Carnival plc. Management Against For Against

4. To re-elect Helen Deeble as a Director of Carnival Corporation and as a Director of Carnival plc. Management Against For Against

5. To re-elect Arnold W. Donald as a Director of Carnival Corporation and as a Director of Carnival plc. Management Against For Against

6. To re-elect Richard J. Glasier as a Director of Carnival Corporation and as a Director of Carnival plc. Management Against For Against

7. To re-elect Katie Lahey as a Director of Carnival Corporation and as a Director of Carnival plc. Management Against For Against

8. To re-elect Sir John Parker as a Director of Carnival Corporation and as a Director of Carnival plc. Management Against For Against

9. To re-elect Stuart Subotnick as a Director of Carnival Corporation and as a Director of Carnival plc. Management Against For Against

10. To re-elect Laura Weil as a Director of Carnival Corporation and as a Director of Carnival plc. Management Against For Against

11. To re-elect Randall J. Weisenburger as a Director of Carnival Corporation and as a Director of Carnival plc. Management Against For Against

12. To hold a (non-binding) advisory vote to approve executive compensation (in accordance with legal requirements applicable to U.S. companies). Management Against For Against

13. To hold a (non-binding) advisory vote to approve the Carnival plc Directors' Remuneration Report (other than the Carnival plc Directors' Remuneration Policy set out in Section B of Part II of the Carnival plc Directors' Remuneration Report) (in accordance with legal requirements applicable to UK Companies). Management Against For Against

14. To approve the Carnival plc Directors' Remuneration Policy set out in the Section B of Part II of the Carnival plc Directors' Remuneration Report (in accordance with legal requirements applicable to UK companies). Management Against For Against

15. To re-appoint the UK firm of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as independent auditors for Carnival plc and to ratify the selection of the U.S. firm of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm for Carnival Corporation. Management Against For Against

16. To authorize the Audit Committee of Carnival plc to determine the remuneration of the independent auditors of Carnival plc (in accordance with legal requirements applicable to UK companies). Management Against For Against

17. To receive the UK accounts and reports of the Directors and auditors of Carnival plc for the year ended November 30, 2019 (in accordance with legal requirements applicable to UK companies). Management Against For Against

18. To approve the giving of authority for the allotment of new shares by Carnival plc (in accordance with customary practice for UK companies). Management Against For Against

19. To approve the disapplication of pre- emption rights in relation to the allotment of new shares by Carnival plc (in accordance with customary practice for UK companies). Management Against For Against

20. To approve a general authority for Carnival plc to buy back Carnival plc ordinary shares in the open market (in accordance with legal requirements applicable to UK companies desiring to implement share buy back programs). Management For For For

21. To approve the Carnival Corporation 2020 Stock Plan. Management Against For Against

22. To approve the Carnival plc UK Employee Share Purchase Plan. Management Against For Against

LENNAR CORPORATION

Security 526057104 Meeting Type Annual

Ticker Symbol LEN Meeting Date 07-Apr-2020

ISIN US5260571048 Agenda 935133001 - Management

Record Date 10-Feb-2020 Holding Recon Date 10-Feb-2020

City / Country / United States Vote Deadline Date 06-Apr-2020

SEDOL(s) Quick Code

Item Proposal Proposed by Vote Management Recommendation For/Against Management

1A. Election of Director: Rick Beckwitt Management Against For Against

1B. Election of Director: Irving Bolotin Management Against For Against

1C. Election of Director: Steven L. Gerard Management Against For Against

1D. Election of Director: Tig Gilliam Management Against For Against

1E. Election of Director: Sherrill W. Hudson Management Against For Against

1F. Election of Director: Jonathan M. Jaffe Management Against For Against

1G. Election of Director: Sidney Lapidus Management Against For Against

1H. Election of Director: Teri P. McClure Management Against For Against

1I. Election of Director: Stuart Miller Management Against For Against

1J. Election of Director: Armando Olivera Management Against For Against

1K. Election of Director: Jeffrey Sonnenfeld Management Against For Against

1L. Election of Director: Scott Stowell Management Against For Against

2. Approve, on an advisory basis, the compensation of our named executive officers. Management Against For Against

3. Ratify the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for our fiscal year ending November 30, 2020. Management For For For

GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL SURESTE SA DE CV

Security 40051E202 Meeting Type Annual

Ticker Symbol ASR Meeting Date 23-Apr-2020

ISIN US40051E2028 Agenda 935179805 - Management

Record Date 23-Mar-2020 Holding Recon Date 23-Mar-2020

City / Country / United States Vote Deadline Date 17-Apr-2020

SEDOL(s) Quick Code

Item Proposal Proposed by Vote Management Recommendation For/Against Management

1A Report of the Chief Executive Officer, in accordance with Article 172 of the General Corporations Law and of Article 44, subsection XI, of the Securities Market Law ("Ley del Mercado de Valores"), accompanied by the independent auditor's report, in connection with the operations and results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, as well as of the Board of Directors' opinion of the content of such report. Management For None

1B Report of the Board of Directors in accordance with Article 172, subsection b, of the General Corporations Law, which contains the main policies, as well as the accounting and reporting criteria followed in the preparation of the financial information of the Company. Management For None

1C Report of the activities and operations in which the Board of Directors intervened, in accordance with Article 28 IV (e) of the Securities Market Law. Management For None

1D Individual and consolidated financial statements of the Company for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019. Management For None

1E Annual report on the activities carried out by the Audit Committee of the Company in accordance with Article 43 of the Securities Market Law and report on the Company's subsidiaries. Management For None

1F Report on compliance with the tax obligations of the Company for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, in accordance with Article 76, section XIX of the Income Tax Law ("Ley del Impuesto sobre la Renta"). Management For None

2A Proposal for increase of the legal reserve by Ps. 274,126,438.75 Management For None

2B Proposal by the Board of Directors to pay an ordinary net dividend in cash from accumulated retained earnings in the amount of $8.21 (eight pesos and twenty- one cents, Mexican legal tender) for each of the ordinary "B" and "BB" Series shares. Management For None

2C Proposal and, if applicable, approval of the amount of Ps. 2,745,402,336.25 as the maximum amount that may be used by the Company to repurchase its shares in 2020 pursuant to Article 56 of the Securities Market Law; proposal and, if applicable, approval of the provisions and policies regarding the repurchase of Company shares. Management For None

3A Administration by the Board of Directors and the Chief Executive Officer for the fiscal year of 2019. Management For None

3BA Appointment to the Board of Director: Fernando Chico Pardo (President) Management For None

3BB Appointment to the Board of Director: José Antonio Pérez Antón Management For None

3BC Appointment to the Board of Director: Luis Chico Pardo Management For None

3BD Appointment to the Board of Director: Aurelio Pérez Alonso Management For None

3BE Appointment to the Board of Director: Rasmus Christiansen Management For None

3BF Appointment to the Board of Director: Francisco Garza Zambrano Management For None

3BG Appointment to the Board of Director: Ricardo Guajardo Touché Management For None

3BH Appointment to the Board of Director: Guillermo Ortiz Martínez Management For None

3BI Appointment to the Board of Director: Bárbara Garza Lagüera Gonda Management For None

3BJ Appointment to the Board of Director: Rafael Robles Miaja (Secretary) Management For None

3BK Appointment to the Board of Director: Ana María Poblanno Chanona (Deputy Secretary) Management For None

3C1 Appointment or ratification, as applicable, of the Chairperson of the Audit Committee: Ricardo Guajardo Touché Management For None

3D1 Appointment of the Nomination and Compensation Committee: Fernando Chico Pardo (President) Management For None

3D2 Appointment of the Nomination and Compensation Committee: José Antonio Pérez Antón Management For None

3D3 Appointment of the Nomination and Compensation Committee: Bárbara Garza Lagüera Gonda Management For None

3E1 Determination of corresponding compensations: Board of Directors: Ps. 72,600.00 (in each case net of taxes in Mexican legal tender) Management For None

3E2 Determination of corresponding compensations: Operations Committee: Ps. 72,600.00 (in each case net of taxes in Mexican legal tender) Management For None

3E3 Determination of corresponding compensations: Nominations & Compensations Committee: Ps. 72,600.00 (in each case net of taxes in Mexican legal tender) Management For None

3E4 Determination of corresponding compensations: Audit Committee: Ps. 102,850.00 (in each case net of taxes in Mexican legal tender) Management For None

3E5 Determination of corresponding compensations: Acquisitions & Contracts Committee: Ps. 24,200.00 (in each case net of taxes in Mexican legal tender) Management For None

4A Appointment of delegates in order to enact the resolutions adopted at the Meeting and, if applicable, to formalize such resolutions: Claudio R. Góngora Morales Management For None

4B Appointment of delegates in order to enact the resolutions adopted at the Meeting and, if applicable, to formalize such resolutions: Rafael Robles Miaja Management For None

4C Appointment of delegates in order to enact the resolutions adopted at the Meeting and, if applicable, to formalize such resolutions: Ana María Poblanno Chanona Management For None

AMERICA MOVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.

Security 02364W105 Meeting Type Annual

Ticker Symbol AMX Meeting Date 24-Apr-2020

ISIN US02364W1053 Agenda 935186812 - Management

Record Date 06-Apr-2020 Holding Recon Date 06-Apr-2020

City / Country / United States Vote Deadline Date 21-Apr-2020

SEDOL(s) Quick Code

Item Proposal Proposed by Vote Management Recommendation For/Against Management

I Appointment or, as the case may be, reelection of the members of the Board of Directors of the Company that the holders of the Series "L" shares are entitled to appoint. Adoption of resolutions thereon. Management For None

II Appointment of delegates to execute, and if, applicable, formalize the resolutions adopted by the meeting. Adoption of resolutions thereon. Management For None

SEABOARD CORPORATION

Security 811543107 Meeting Type Annual

Ticker Symbol SEB Meeting Date 27-Apr-2020

ISIN US8115431079 Agenda 935144004 - Management

Record Date 26-Feb-2020 Holding Recon Date 26-Feb-2020

City / Country / United States Vote Deadline Date 24-Apr-2020

SEDOL(s) Quick Code

Item Proposal Proposed by Vote Management Recommendation For/Against Management

1. DIRECTOR Management

1 Steven J. Bresky For For For

2 David A. Adamsen For For For

3 Douglas W. Baena For For For

4 Edward I. Shifman Jr. For For For

5 Paul M. Squires For For For

2. Ratify the appointment of KPMG LLP as independent auditors of the Company. Management For For For

3. Advisory vote to approve the compensation of Seaboard's named executive officers, as disclosed in Seaboard's proxy statement for the 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. Management For For For

4. A stockholder proposal, if introduced at the meeting, requiring removal of a plurality of vote standard for uncontested director elections as described in the accompanying proxy statement. Shareholder For Against Against

FRESH DEL MONTE PRODUCE INC.

Security G36738105 Meeting Type Annual

Ticker Symbol FDP Meeting Date 28-Apr-2020

ISIN KYG367381053 Agenda 935145981 - Management

Record Date 02-Mar-2020 Holding Recon Date 02-Mar-2020

City / Country / United States Vote Deadline Date 27-Apr-2020

SEDOL(s) Quick Code

Item Proposal Proposed by Vote Management Recommendation For/Against Management

1. Election of director for a three-year term expiring at the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders: Michael J. Berthelot Management For For For

2. Ratify the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending January 1, 2021. Management For For For

3. Approve, by non-binding advisory vote the compensation of our named executive officers in 2019. Management Against For Against

GRUPO TELEVISA, S.A.B.

Security 40049J206 Meeting Type Annual

Ticker Symbol TV Meeting Date 28-Apr-2020

ISIN US40049J2069 Agenda 935187131 - Management

Record Date 23-Mar-2020 Holding Recon Date 23-Mar-2020

City / Country / United States Vote Deadline Date 22-Apr-2020

SEDOL(s) Quick Code

Item Proposal Proposed by Vote Management Recommendation For/Against Management

L1 Appointment and/or ratification, as the case may be, of the members of the Board of Directors to be appointed at this meeting pursuant to articles Twenty Sixth, Twenty Seventh and other applicable articles of the corporate By-Laws. Management For None

L2 Appointment of special delegates to formalize the resolutions adopted at the meeting. To vote on the next (1) General Ordinary Series A and B Shareholders Meeting; (2) Special Series D Shareholders Meeting, Shareholders must be Mexican nationals or Mexican corporations, whose by-laws exclude foreign ownership of their shares. Management For None

D1 Appointment and/or ratification, as the case may be, of the members of the Board of Directors to be appointed at this meeting pursuant to articles Twenty Sixth, Twenty Seventh and other applicable articles of the corporate By-Laws. Management For None

D2 Appointment of special delegates to formalize the resolutions adopted at the meeting. Management For None

1 Presentation and, in its case, approval of the reports referred to in Article 28, paragraph IV of the Securities Market Law, including the financial statements for the year ended on December 31, 2019 and resolutions regarding the actions taken by the Board of Directors, the Committees and the Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Management For None

2 Presentation of the report regarding certain fiscal obligations of the Company, pursuant to the applicable legislation. Management For None

3 Resolution regarding the allocation of results for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2019. Management For None

4 Resolution regarding (i) the amount that may be allocated to the repurchase of shares of the Company pursuant to article 56, paragraph IV of the Securities Market Law; and (ii) the report on the policies and resolutions adopted by the Board of Directors of the Company, regarding the acquisition and sale of such shares. Management For None

5 Appointment and/or ratification, as the case may be, of the members that shall conform the Board of Directors, the Secretary and Officers of the Company. Management For None

6 Appointment and/or ratification, as the case may be, of the members that shall conform the Executive Committee. Management For None

7 Appointment and/or ratification, as the case may be, of the Chairman of the Audit Committee. Management For None

8 Appointment and/or ratification, as the case may be, of the Chairman of the Corporate Practices Committee. Management For None

9 Compensation to the members of the Board of Directors, of the Executive Committee, of the Audit Committee and of the Corporate Practices Committee, as well as to their corresponding Secretaries. Management Against None

10 Appointment of special delegates to formalize the resolutions adopted at the meeting. Management For None

BANCO LATINOAMERICANO DE COMERCIO EXT.

Security P16994132 Meeting Type Annual

Ticker Symbol BLX Meeting Date 29-Apr-2020

ISIN PAP169941328 Agenda 935164070 - Management

Record Date 23-Mar-2020 Holding Recon Date 23-Mar-2020

City / Country / Panama Vote Deadline Date 28-Apr-2020

SEDOL(s) Quick Code

Item Proposal Proposed by Vote Management Recommendation For/Against Management

1. To approve the Bank's audited consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019. Management For For For

2. To ratify the appointment of KPMG as the Bank's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020. Management For For For

3A. Election of Class E Director: Mario Covo Management For For For

4. To approve, on an advisory basis, the compensation of the Bank's executive officers. Management Against For Against

5. To amend Article 12 of the Bank's Articles of Incorporation to delete a provision that requires that the Board always nominate the Chief Executive Officer as one of the two Directors to be elected by the holders of all of the common shares. Management For For For

VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY

Security 929160109 Meeting Type Annual

Ticker Symbol VMC Meeting Date 08-May-2020

ISIN US9291601097 Agenda 935151554 - Management

Record Date 11-Mar-2020 Holding Recon Date 11-Mar-2020

City / Country / United States Vote Deadline Date 07-May-2020

SEDOL(s) Quick Code

Item Proposal Proposed by Vote Management Recommendation For/Against Management

1A. Election of Director: Melissa H. Anderson Management For For For

1B. Election of Director: O. B. Grayson Hall, Jr. Management For For For

1C. Election of Director: James T. Prokopanko Management For For For

1D. Election of Director: George Willis Management For For For

2. Approval, on an advisory basis, of the compensation of our named executive officers. Management Against For Against

3. Ratification of the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for 2020. Management For For For

POPULAR, INC.

Security 733174700 Meeting Type Annual

Ticker Symbol BPOP Meeting Date 12-May-2020

ISIN PR7331747001 Agenda 935159904 - Management

Record Date 13-Mar-2020 Holding Recon Date 13-Mar-2020

City / Country / United States Vote Deadline Date 11-May-2020

SEDOL(s) Quick Code

Item Proposal Proposed by Vote Management Recommendation For/Against Management

1A) Election of Class 3 Director for a three-year term: Ignacio Alvarez Management For For For

1B) Election of Class 3 Director for a three-year term: María Luisa Ferré Management For For For

1C) Election of Class 3 Director for a three-year term: C. Kim Goodwin Management For For For

2) To approve an amendment to Article SEVENTH of Popular, Inc.'s Restated Certificate of Incorporation to declassify the Board of Directors by the 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. Management For For For

3) To approve an Amendment to the first sentence of Article SEVENTH of Popular, Inc.'s Restated Certificate of Incorporation to reduce the minimum and maximum amount of members comprising the Board of Directors. Management For For For

4) To approve an amendment to Article NINTH of Popular, Inc.'s Restated Certificate of Incorporation to eliminate supermajority vote requirements. Management For For For

5) Adoption of the Popular, Inc. 2020 Omnibus Incentive Plan. Management Against For Against

6) Approve, on an advisory basis, the Corporation's executive compensation. Management Against For Against

7) To ratify the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Popular, Inc.'s independent registered public accounting firm for 2020. Management For For For

8) To approve the adjournment or postponement of the meeting, if necessary or appropriate, to solicit additional proxies, in the event that there are not sufficient votes to approve Proposals 2, 3, 4 and 5. Management For For For

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION

Security 57164Y107 Meeting Type Annual

Ticker Symbol VAC Meeting Date 12-May-2020

ISIN US57164Y1073 Agenda 935161240 - Management

Record Date 16-Mar-2020 Holding Recon Date 16-Mar-2020

City / Country / United States Vote Deadline Date 11-May-2020

SEDOL(s) Quick Code

Item Proposal Proposed by Vote Management Recommendation For/Against Management

1. DIRECTOR Management

1 C.E. Andrews For For For

2 William W. McCarten For For For

3 William J. Shaw For For For

2. Ratification of the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for its 2020 fiscal year. Management For For For

3. Advisory vote to approve named executive officer compensation. Management Against For Against

4. Approval of the Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation 2020 Equity Incentive Plan. Management Against For Against

CARIBBEAN UTILITIES COMPANY, LTD.

Security G1899E146 Meeting Type Annual

Ticker Symbol CUPUF Meeting Date 14-May-2020

ISIN KYG1899E1465 Agenda 935178714 - Management

Record Date 16-Mar-2020 Holding Recon Date 16-Mar-2020

City / Country / Cayman Islands Vote Deadline Date 11-May-2020

SEDOL(s) Quick Code

Item Proposal Proposed by Vote Management Recommendation For/Against Management

1 DIRECTOR Management

1 Jennifer P. Dilbert For For For

2 Sheree L. Ebanks For For For

3 Woodrow S. Foster For For For

4 Sophia Harris For For For

5 R. Scott Hawkes For For For

6 J. F. Richard Hew For For For

7 Mark Macfee For For For

8 Eddinton M. Powell For For For

9 David E. Ritch For For For

10 Gary J. Smith For For For

11 Peter A. Thomson For For For

12 Lynn R. Young For For For

2 Appointment of Deloitte LLP as Auditors. Management For For For

3 Increase in the Reserve of Class A Shares for issuance pursuant to the Share Purchase Plan. Management Withheld For Against

MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC.

Security 573284106 Meeting Type Annual

Ticker Symbol MLM Meeting Date 14-May-2020

ISIN US5732841060 Agenda 935196736 - Management

Record Date 06-Mar-2020 Holding Recon Date 06-Mar-2020

City / Country / United States Vote Deadline Date 13-May-2020

SEDOL(s) Quick Code

Item Proposal Proposed by Vote Management Recommendation For/Against Management

1A. Election of Director: Dorothy M. Ables Management For For For

1B. Election of Director: Sue W. Cole Management For For For

1C. Election of Director: Smith W. Davis Management For For For

1D. Election of Director: John J. Koraleski Management For For For

1E. Election of Director: C. Howard Nye Management For For For

1F. Election of Director: Laree E. Perez Management For For For

1G. Election of Director: Thomas H. Pike Management For For For

1H. Election of Director: Michael J. Quillen Management For For For

1I. Election of Director: Donald W. Slager Management For For For

1J. Election of Director: David C. Wajsgras Management For For For

2. Ratification of appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers as independent auditors. Management For For For

3. Approval, by a non-binding advisory vote, of the compensation of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.'s named executive officers. Management Against For Against

MASTEC, INC.

Security 576323109 Meeting Type Annual

Ticker Symbol MTZ Meeting Date 15-May-2020

ISIN US5763231090 Agenda 935168965 - Management

Record Date 12-Mar-2020 Holding Recon Date 12-Mar-2020

City / Country / United States Vote Deadline Date 14-May-2020

SEDOL(s) Quick Code

Item Proposal Proposed by Vote Management Recommendation For/Against Management

1. DIRECTOR Management

1 Ernst N. Csiszar For For For

2 Julia L. Johnson For For For

3 Jorge Mas For For For

2. Ratification of the appointment of BDO USA, LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for 2020. Management For For For

3. Approval of a non-binding advisory resolution regarding the compensation of our named executive officers. Management Against For Against

NEXTERA ENERGY, INC.

Security 65339F101 Meeting Type Annual

Ticker Symbol NEE Meeting Date 21-May-2020

ISIN US65339F1012 Agenda 935172661 - Management

Record Date 23-Mar-2020 Holding Recon Date 23-Mar-2020

City / Country / United States Vote Deadline Date 20-May-2020

SEDOL(s) Quick Code

Item Proposal Proposed by Vote Management Recommendation For/Against Management

1A. Election of Director: Sherry S. Barrat Management Against For Against

1B. Election of Director: James L. Camaren Management Against For Against

1C. Election of Director: Kenneth B. Dunn Management Against For Against

1D. Election of Director: Naren K. Gursahaney Management Against For Against

1E. Election of Director: Kirk S. Hachigian Management Against For Against

1F. Election of Director: Toni Jennings Management Against For Against

1G. Election of Director: Amy B. Lane Management Against For Against

1H. Election of Director: David L. Porges Management Against For Against

1I. Election of Director: James L. Robo Management Against For Against

1J. Election of Director: Rudy E. Schupp Management Against For Against

1K. Election of Director: John L. Skolds Management Against For Against

1L. Election of Director: William H. Swanson Management Against For Against

1M. Election of Director: Darryl L. Wilson Management Against For Against

2. Ratification of appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as NextEra Energy's independent registered public accounting firm for 2020 Management For For For

3. Approval, by non-binding advisory vote, of NextEra Energy's compensation of its named executive officers as disclosed in the proxy statement Management Against For Against

4. A proposal entitled "Political Contributions Disclosure" to request semiannual reports disclosing political contribution policies and expenditures Shareholder For Against Against

5. A proposal entitled "Right to Act by Written Consent" to request action by written consent of shareholders Shareholder Against Against For

FIRST BANCORP

Security 318672706 Meeting Type Annual

Ticker Symbol FBP Meeting Date 22-May-2020

ISIN PR3186727065 Agenda 935174374 - Management

Record Date 01-Apr-2020 Holding Recon Date 01-Apr-2020

City / Country / United States Vote Deadline Date 21-May-2020

SEDOL(s) Quick Code

Item Proposal Proposed by Vote Management Recommendation For/Against Management

1A. Election of Director: Juan Acosta Reboyras Management Against For Against

1B. Election of Director: Aurelio Alemàn Management Against For Against

1C. Election of Director: Luz A. Crespo Management Against For Against

1D. Election of Director: Tracey Dedrick Management Against For Against

1E. Election of Director: Daniel E. Frye Management Against For Against

1F. Election of Director: Robert T. Gormley Management Against For Against

1G. Election of Director: John A. Heffern Management Against For Against

1H. Election of Director: Roberto R. Herencia Management Against For Against

1I. Election of Director: José Menéndez- Cortada Management Against For Against

2. To approve on a non-binding basis the 2019 compensation of First BanCorp's named executive officers. Management Against For Against

3. To ratify the appointment of Crowe LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for our 2020 fiscal year. Management For For For

EVERTEC, INC.

Security 30040P103 Meeting Type Annual

Ticker Symbol EVTC Meeting Date 28-May-2020

ISIN PR30040P1032 Agenda 935171710 - Management

Record Date 31-Mar-2020 Holding Recon Date 31-Mar-2020

City / Country / Puerto Rico Vote Deadline Date 27-May-2020

SEDOL(s) Quick Code

Item Proposal Proposed by Vote Management Recommendation For/Against Management

1A. Election of Director: Frank G. D'Angelo Management Abstain For Against

1B. Election of Director: Morgan M. Schuessler, Jr. Management Abstain For Against

1C. Election of Director: Olga Botero Management Abstain For Against

1D. Election of Director: Jorge A. Junquera Management Abstain For Against

1E. Election of Director: Iván Pagán Management Abstain For Against

1F. Election of Director: Aldo J. Polak Management Abstain For Against

1G. Election of Director: Alan H. Schumacher Management Abstain For Against

1H. Election of Director: Brian J. Smith Management Abstain For Against

1I. Election of Director: Thomas W. Swidarski Management Abstain For Against

2. Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation. Management Against For Against

3. Ratification of the Appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as the Company's Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm. Management For For For

ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD.

Security V7780T103 Meeting Type Annual

Ticker Symbol RCL Meeting Date 28-May-2020

ISIN LR0008862868 Agenda 935192853 - Management

Record Date 06-Apr-2020 Holding Recon Date 06-Apr-2020

City / Country / United States Vote Deadline Date 27-May-2020

SEDOL(s) Quick Code

Item Proposal Proposed by Vote Management Recommendation For/Against Management

1A. Election of Director: John F. Brock Management Against For Against

1B. Election of Director: Richard D. Fain Management Against For Against

1C. Election of Director: Stephen R. Howe, Jr. Management Against For Against

1D. Election of Director: William L. Kimsey Management Against For Against

1E. Election of Director: Maritza G. Montiel Management Against For Against

1F. Election of Director: Ann S. Moore Management Against For Against

1G. Election of Director: Eyal M. Ofer Management Against For Against

1H. Election of Director: William K. Reilly Management Against For Against

1I. Election of Director: Vagn O. Sørensen Management Against For Against

1J. Election of Director: Donald Thompson Management Against For Against

1K. Election of Director: Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen Management Against For Against

2. Advisory approval of the Company's compensation of its named executive officers. Management Against For Against

3. Ratification of the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for 2020. Management For For For

4. The shareholder proposal regarding political contributions disclosure. Shareholder For Against Against

5. The shareholder proposal regarding independent chair of the Board of Directors. Shareholder For Against Against

ERA GROUP INC.

Security 26885G109 Meeting Type Annual

Ticker Symbol ERA Meeting Date 11-Jun-2020

ISIN US26885G1094 Agenda 935216576 - Management

Record Date 04-May-2020 Holding Recon Date 04-May-2020

City / Country / United States Vote Deadline Date 10-Jun-2020

SEDOL(s) Quick Code

Item Proposal Proposed by Vote Management Recommendation For/Against Management

1. To approve the issuance of shares of Era Group Inc. ("Era") Common Stock as contemplated by the Agreement and Plan of Merger among Era, Ruby Redux Merger Sub, Inc. (Merger Sub), and Bristow Group Inc. ("Bristow"), pursuant to which Merger Sub will merge with and into Bristow, with Bristow continuing as the surviving corporation and a direct wholly owned subsidiary of Era (the "Merger"). Management For For For

2A. Election of Director: Christopher S. Bradshaw Management Against For Against

2B. Election of Director: Charles Fabrikant Management Against For Against

2C. Election of Director: Anna Fairbanks Management Against For Against

2D. Election of Director: Christopher P. Papouras Management Against For Against

2E. Election of Director: Yueping Sun Management Against For Against

2F. Election of Director: Steven Webster Management Against For Against

3. To approve the proposed amendment to the Certificate of Incorporation of Era effecting an increase in the number of authorized shares of Era Common Stock. Management For For For

4. To approve the proposed amendment to the Certificate of Incorporation of Era, that would effect, when and if determined by the Era Board prior to the Effective Time a reverse stock split of Era Common Stock prior to the Effective Time at a ratio of one share for every three shares outstanding. Management For For For

5. To ratify the selection of Grant Thornton LLP, as the independent registered public accounting firm for the period of time before the consummation of the Merger. Management For For For

6. To approve, on an advisory basis, the compensation of our named executive officers. Management Against For Against

7. To adjourn or postpone the Era annual meeting if there are insufficient votes to approve proposal 1, 3 or 4 at the time of the Era annual meeting to allow Era to solicit additional proxies in favor of any of such proposals. Management For For For

PGT INNOVATIONS, INC.

Security 69336V101 Meeting Type Annual

Ticker Symbol PGTI Meeting Date 15-Jun-2020

ISIN US69336V1017 Agenda 935218974 - Management

Record Date 27-Apr-2020 Holding Recon Date 27-Apr-2020

City / Country / United States Vote Deadline Date 12-Jun-2020

SEDOL(s) Quick Code

Item Proposal Proposed by Vote Management Recommendation For/Against Management

1A. Election of Class II director, nominated by the Board of Directors, to serve until the 2023 Annual Meeting: Brett N. Milgrim Management Against For Against

1B. Election of Class II director, nominated by the Board of Directors, to serve until the 2023 Annual Meeting: Richard D. Feintuch Management Against For Against

1C. Election of Class II director, nominated by the Board of Directors, to serve until the 2023 Annual Meeting: Jeffrey T. Jackson Management Against For Against

1D. Election of Class II director, nominated by the Board of Directors, to serve until the 2023 Annual Meeting: Frances Powell Hawes Management Against For Against

2. To ratify the appointment of KPMG LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the 2020 fiscal year Management For For For

3. To approve the compensation of our Named Executive Officers ("NEOs"), on an advisory basis Management Against For Against

NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD.

Security G66721104 Meeting Type Annual

Ticker Symbol NCLH Meeting Date 18-Jun-2020

ISIN BMG667211046 Agenda 935196673 - Management

Record Date 01-Apr-2020 Holding Recon Date 01-Apr-2020

City / Country / United States Vote Deadline Date 17-Jun-2020

SEDOL(s) Quick Code

Item Proposal Proposed by Vote Management Recommendation For/Against Management

1A. Election of Class I Director: David M. Abrams Management Against For Against

1B. Election of Class I Director: John W. Chidsey Management Against For Against

1C. Election of Class I Director: Russell W. Galbut Management Against For Against

2. Approval, on a non-binding, advisory basis, of the compensation of our named executive officers Management Against For Against

3. Approval, on a non-binding, advisory basis, of the frequency of future shareholder votes on the compensation of our named executive officers Management 1 Year 1 Year For