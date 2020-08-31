Form 424B2 BARCLAYS BANK PLC

Pricing Supplement No. 3383

(To the Prospectus dated August 1, 2019, the Prospectus Supplement dated August 1, 2019, the Prospectus Addendum dated May 11, 2020 and the Product Supplement EQUITY INDICES ARN-1 dated August 1, 2019) Filed Pursuant to Rule 424(b)(2)

Registration Statement No. 333-232144

9,644,938 Units

$10 principal amount per unit

CUSIP No. 06747J426

Pricing Date

Settlement Date

Maturity Date August 27, 2020

September 3, 2020

October 29, 2021 Accelerated Return Notes® Linked to the S&P 500® Index § Maturity of approximately 14 months § 3-to-1 upside exposure to increases in the Index, subject to a capped return of 14.29% § 1-to-1 downside exposure to decreases in the Index, with up to 100% of your principal at risk § All payments occur at maturity and are subject to the credit risk of Barclays Bank PLC § No periodic interest payments § In addition to the underwriting discount set forth below, the notes include a hedging-related charge of $0.05 per unit. See “Structuring the Notes”. § Limited secondary market liquidity, with no exchange listing § The notes are our unsecured and unsubordinated obligations and are not deposit liabilities of Barclays Bank PLC. The notes are not covered by the U.K. Financial Services Compensation Scheme or insured by the U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other governmental agency or deposit insurance agency of the United States, the United Kingdom, or any other jurisdiction.

The notes are being issued by Barclays Bank PLC (“Barclays”). There are important differences between the notes and a conventional debt security, including different investment risks. See “Risk Factors” beginning on page TS-7 of this term sheet, beginning on page PS-6 of product supplement EQUITY INDICES ARN-1, beginning on page S-7 of the prospectus supplement and beginning on page PA-1 of the prospectus addendum.

Our initial estimated value of the notes, based on our internal pricing models, is $9.70 per unit on the pricing date, which is less than the public offering price listed below. See “Summary” on the following page, “Risk Factors” beginning on page TS-7 of this term sheet and “Structuring the Notes” on page TS-14 of this term sheet.

Notwithstanding any other agreements, arrangements or understandings between Barclays and any holder or beneficial owner of the notes, by acquiring the notes, each holder and beneficial owner of the notes acknowledges, accepts, agrees to be bound by, and consents to the exercise of any U.K. Bail-in Power by the relevant U.K. resolution authority. All payments are subject to the risk of exercise of any U.K. Bail-in Power by the relevant U.K. resolution authority. See “Consent to U.K. Bail-in Power” on page TS-3 and “Risk Factors” beginning on page TS-7 of this term sheet.

_________________________

None of the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), any state securities commission, or any other regulatory body has approved or disapproved of these securities or determined if this Note Prospectus (as defined below) is truthful or complete. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense.

_________________________

Per Unit Total Public offering price(1) $ 10.000 $ 96,404,455.00 Underwriting discount(1) $ 0.175 $ 1,642,939.15 Proceeds, before expenses, to Barclays $ 9.825 $ 94,761,515.85

(1) The public offering price and the underwriting discount for an aggregate of 898,500 units purchased by an individual investor or in combined transactions with the investor’s household of 300,000 units or more is $9.95 per unit and $0.125 per unit, respectively. See “Supplement to the Plan of Distribution” below.

The notes:

Are Not FDIC Insured Are Not Bank Guaranteed May Lose Value

BofA Securities

August 27, 2020

Accelerated Return Notes®

Linked to the S&P 500® Index, due October 29, 2021

Summary

The Accelerated Return Notes® Linked to the S&P 500® Index, due October 29, 2021 (the “notes”) are our unsecured and unsubordinated obligations and are not deposit liabilities of Barclays. The notes are not covered by the U.K. Financial Services Compensation Scheme or insured by the U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other governmental agency or deposit insurance agency of the United States, the United Kingdom or any other jurisdiction. The notes will rank equally with all of our other unsecured and unsubordinated debt. Any payments due on the notes, including any repayment of principal, will be subject to the credit risk of Barclays and to the risk of exercise of any U.K. Bail-in Power (as described herein) or any other resolution measure by any relevant U.K. resolution authority. The notes provide you a leveraged return, subject to a cap, if the Ending Value of the Market Measure, which is the S&P 500® Index (the “Index”), is greater than its Starting Value. If the Ending Value is less than the Starting Value, you will lose all or a portion, which could be significant, of the principal amount of your notes. Any payments on the notes will be calculated based on the $10 principal amount per unit and will depend on the performance of the Index, subject to our credit risk. See “Terms of the Notes” below.

On the cover page of this term sheet, we have provided the estimated value for the notes. This estimated value was determined based on our internal pricing models, which take into account a number of variables, including volatility, interest rates and our internal funding rates, which are our internally published borrowing rates and the economic terms of certain related hedging arrangements. This estimated value is less than the public offering price.

The economic terms of the notes (including the Capped Value) are based on our internal funding rates, which may vary from the levels at which our benchmark debt securities trade in the secondary market, and the economic terms of certain related hedging arrangements. The difference between these rates, as well as the underwriting discount, the hedging-related charge and other amounts described below, reduced the economic terms of the notes. For more information about the estimated value and the structuring of the notes, see “Structuring the Notes” on page TS- 14.

Terms of the Notes Redemption Amount Determination Issuer: Barclays Bank PLC (“Barclays”) On the maturity date, you will receive a cash payment per unit determined as follows: Principal Amount : $10.00 per unit Term: Approximately 14 months Market Measure: The S&P 500® Index (Bloomberg symbol: “SPX”), a price return index. Starting Value: 3,484.55 Ending Value: The average of the closing levels of the Market Measure on each calculation day occurring during the Maturity Valuation Period. The scheduled calculation days are subject to postponement in the event of Market Disruption Events, as described beginning on page PS-19 of product supplement EQUITY INDICES ARN-1. Participation Rate: 300% Capped Value: $11.429 per unit, which represents a return of 14.29% over the principal amount. Maturity Valuation Period : October 20, 2021, October 21, 2021, October 22, 2021, October 25, 2021 and October 26, 2021 Fees Charged : The public offering price of the notes includes the underwriting discount of $0.175 per unit as listed on the cover page and a hedging-related charge of $0.05 per unit described in “Structuring the Notes” on page TS-14. Calculation Agents : Barclays and BofA Securities, Inc. (“BofAS”).

Accelerated Return Notes®

Linked to the S&P 500® Index, due October 29, 2021

The terms and risks of the notes are contained in this term sheet and the documents listed below (together, the “Note Prospectus”). The documents have been filed as part of a registration statement with the SEC, which may, without cost, be accessed on the SEC website as indicated below or obtained from Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated (“MLPF&S”) or BofAS by calling 1-800-294-1322:

§ Product supplement EQUITY INDICES ARN-1 dated August 1, 2019:

http://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/312070/000095010319010194/dp110111_424b3-incidesarn.htm

§ Prospectus addendum dated May 11, 2020:

http://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/312070/000110465920059376/a20-19169_1424b3.htm

§ Series A MTN prospectus supplement dated August 1, 2019:

http://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/312070/000095010319010190/dp110493_424b2-prosupp.htm

§ Prospectus dated August 1, 2019:

http://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/312070/000119312519210880/d756086d424b3.htm

Before you invest, you should read the Note Prospectus, including this term sheet, for information about us and this offering. Any prior or contemporaneous oral statements and any other written materials you may have received are superseded by the Note Prospectus. Capitalized terms used but not defined in this term sheet have the meanings set forth in product supplement EQUITY INDICES ARN-1. Unless otherwise indicated or unless the context requires otherwise, all references in this document to “we,” “us,” “our” or similar references are to Barclays.

Consent to U.K. Bail-in Power

Notwithstanding any other agreements, arrangements or understandings between us and any holder or beneficial owner of the notes, by acquiring the notes, each holder and beneficial owner of the notes acknowledges, accepts, agrees to be bound by, and consents to the exercise of, any U.K. Bail-in Power by the relevant U.K. resolution authority.

Under the U.K. Banking Act 2009, as amended, the relevant U.K. resolution authority may exercise a U.K. Bail-in Power in circumstances in which the relevant U.K. resolution authority is satisfied that the resolution conditions are met. These conditions include that a U.K. bank or investment firm is failing or is likely to fail to satisfy the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (the “FSMA”) threshold conditions for authorization to carry on certain regulated activities (within the meaning of section 55B FSMA) or, in the case of a U.K. banking group company that is a European Economic Area (“EEA”) or third country institution or investment firm, that the relevant EEA or third country relevant authority is satisfied that the resolution conditions are met in respect of that entity.

The U.K. Bail-in Power includes any write-down, conversion, transfer, modification and/or suspension power, which allows for (i) the reduction or cancellation of all, or a portion, of the principal amount of, any interest on, or any other amounts payable on, the notes; (ii) the conversion of all, or a portion, of the principal amount of, any interest on, or any other amounts payable on, the notes into shares or other securities or other obligations of Barclays or another person (and the issue to, or conferral on, the holder or beneficial owner of the notes such shares, securities or obligations); and/or (iii) the amendment or alteration of the maturity of the notes, or amendment of the amount of any interest or any other amounts due on the notes, or the dates on which any interest or any other amounts become payable, including by suspending payment for a temporary period; which U.K. Bail-in Power may be exercised by means of a variation of the terms of the notes solely to give effect to the exercise by the relevant U.K. resolution authority of such U.K. Bail-in Power. Each holder and beneficial owner of the notes further acknowledges and agrees that the rights of the holders or beneficial owners of the notes are subject to, and will be varied, if necessary, solely to give effect to, the exercise of any U.K. Bail-in Power by the relevant U.K. resolution authority. For the avoidance of doubt, this consent and acknowledgment is not a waiver of any rights holders or beneficial owners of the notes may have at law if and to the extent that any U.K. Bail-in Power is exercised by the relevant U.K. resolution authority in breach of laws applicable in England.

For more information, please see “Risk Factors” below as well as “U.K. Bail-in Power,” “Risk Factors—Risks Relating to the Securities Generally—Regulatory action in the event a bank or investment firm in the Group is failing or likely to fail could materially adversely affect the value of the securities” and “—Under the terms of the securities, you have agreed to be bound by the exercise of any U.K. Bail-in Power by the relevant U.K. resolution authority” in the accompanying prospectus supplement.

Accelerated Return Notes®

Linked to the S&P 500® Index, due October 29, 2021

Investor Considerations

You may wish to consider an investment in the notes if: The notes may not be an appropriate investment for you if: § You anticipate that the Index will increase moderately from the Starting Value to the Ending Value. § You are willing to risk a loss of principal and return if the Index decreases from the Starting Value to the Ending Value. § You accept that the return on the notes will be capped. § You are willing to forgo the interest payments that are paid on traditional interest bearing debt securities. § You are willing to forgo dividends or other benefits of owning the stocks included in the Index. § You are willing to accept a limited or no market for sales prior to maturity, and understand that the market prices for the notes, if any, will be affected by various factors, including our actual and perceived creditworthiness, the inclusion in the public offering price of the underwriting discount, the hedging-related charge and other amounts, as described on page TS-2. § You are willing to assume our credit risk, as issuer of the notes, for all payments under the notes, including the Redemption Amount. § You are willing to consent to the exercise of any U.K. Bail-in Power by U.K. resolution authorities. § You believe that the Index will decrease from the Starting Value to the Ending Value or that it will not increase sufficiently over the term of the notes to provide you with your desired return. § You seek principal repayment or preservation of capital. § You seek an uncapped return on your investment. § You seek interest payments or other current income on your investment. § You want to receive dividends or other distributions paid on the stocks included in the Index. § You seek an investment for which there will be a liquid secondary market. § You are unwilling or are unable to take market risk on the notes or to take our credit risk as issuer of the notes. § You are unwilling to consent to the exercise of any U.K. Bail-in Power by U.K. resolution authorities.

We urge you to consult your investment, legal, tax, accounting, and other advisors before you invest in the notes.

Accelerated Return Notes®

Linked to the S&P 500® Index, due October 29, 2021

Hypothetical Payout Profile

Accelerated Return Notes® This graph reflects the returns on the notes, based on the Participation Rate of 300% and the Capped Value of $11.429 per unit. The green line reflects the returns on the notes, while the dotted gray line reflects the returns of a direct investment in the stocks included in the Index, excluding dividends. This graph has been prepared for purposes of illustration only.

Hypothetical Payments at Maturity

The following table and examples are for purposes of illustration only. They are based on hypothetical values and show hypothetical returns on the notes. The following table is based on a hypothetical Starting Value of 100, the Participation Rate of 300% and the Capped Value of $11.429 per unit. It illustrates the effect of a range of Ending Values on the Redemption Amount per unit of the notes and the total rate of return to holders of the notes. The actual amount you receive and the resulting total rate of return will depend on the actual Starting Value, Ending Value and term of your investment. The following examples do not take into account any tax consequences from investing in the notes.

For recent actual levels of the Market Measure, see “The Index” section below. The Index is a price return index and as such the Ending Value will not include any income generated by dividends paid on the stocks included in the Index, which you would otherwise be entitled to receive if you invested in those stocks directly. In addition, all payments on the notes are subject to issuer credit risk.

Ending Value Percentage Change from the Starting Value to the Ending Value Redemption Amount per Unit Total Rate of Return on the Notes 0.00 -100.00% $0.000 -100.00% 50.00 -50.00% $5.000 -50.00% 60.00 -40.00% $6.000 -40.00% 70.00 -30.00% $7.000 -30.00% 80.00 -20.00% $8.000 -20.00% 90.00 -10.00% $9.000 -10.00% 94.00 -6.00% $9.400 -6.00% 97.00 -3.00% $9.700 -3.00% 100.00(1) 0.00% $10.000 0.00% 102.00 2.00% $10.600 6.00% 104.77 4.77% $11.429(2) 14.29% 110.00 10.00% $11.429 14.29% 120.00 20.00% $11.429 14.29% 130.00 30.00% $11.429 14.29% 140.00 40.00% $11.429 14.29% 150.00 50.00% $11.429 14.29% 160.00 60.00% $11.429 14.29%

(1) The hypothetical Starting Value of 100 used in these examples has been chosen for illustrative purposes only. The actual Starting Value is 3,484.55, which was the closing level of the Market Measure on the pricing date.

(2) The Redemption Amount per unit cannot exceed the Capped Value.



Accelerated Return Notes®

Linked to the S&P 500® Index, due October 29, 2021

Redemption Amount Calculation Examples

Example 1 The Ending Value is 50.00, or 50.00% of the Starting Value: Starting Value: 100.00 Ending Value: 50.00 = $5.000 Redemption Amount per unit

Example 2 The Ending Value is 102.00, or 102.00% of the Starting Value: Starting Value: 100.00 Ending Value: 102.00 = $10.600 Redemption Amount per unit

Example 3 The Ending Value is 130.00, or 130.00% of the Starting Value: Starting Value: 100.00 Ending Value: 130.00 = $19.00, however, because the Redemption Amount for the notes cannot exceed the Capped Value, the Redemption Amount will be $11.429 per unit

Accelerated Return Notes®

Linked to the S&P 500® Index, due October 29, 2021

Risk Factors

There are important differences between the notes and a conventional debt security. An investment in the notes involves significant risks, including those listed below. You should carefully review the more detailed explanation of risks relating to the notes in the “Risk Factors” sections beginning on page PS-6 of product supplement EQUITY INDICES ARN-1, page S-7 of the Series A MTN prospectus supplement and page PA-1 of the prospectus addendum identified above. We also urge you to consult your investment, legal, tax, accounting, and other advisors before you invest in the notes.

§ Depending on the performance of the Index as measured shortly before the maturity date, your investment may result in a loss; there is no guaranteed return of principal.

§ Your return on the notes may be less than the yield you could earn by owning a conventional fixed or floating rate debt security of comparable maturity.

§ Payments on the notes are subject to our credit risk, and any actual or perceived changes in our creditworthiness are expected to affect the value of the notes. If we become insolvent or are unable to pay our obligations, you may lose your entire investment.

§ Payments on the notes are subject to the exercise of U.K. Bail-in Power by the relevant U.K. resolution authority. As described above under “Consent to U.K. Bail-in Power,” the relevant U.K. resolution authority may exercise any U.K. Bail-in Power under the conditions described in such section of this term sheet. If any U.K. Bail-in Power is exercised you may lose all or a part of the value of your investment in the notes or receive a different security, which may be worth significantly less than the notes and which may have significantly fewer protections than those typically afforded to debt securities. Moreover, the relevant U.K. resolution authority may exercise its authority to implement the U.K. Bail-in Power without providing any advance notice to the holders and beneficial owners of the notes. By your acquisition of the notes, you acknowledge, accept, agree to be bound by, and consent to the exercise of, any U.K. Bail-in Power by the relevant U.K. resolution authority. The exercise of any U.K. Bail-in Power with respect to the notes will not be a default or an Event of Default (as each term is defined in the senior debt securities indenture relating to the notes). The trustee will not be liable for any action that the trustee takes, or abstains from taking, in either case, in accordance with the exercise of the U.K. Bail-in Power with respect to the notes. See “Consent to U.K. Bail-in Power” above as well as “U.K. Bail-in Power,” “Risk Factors—Risks Relating to the Securities Generally—Regulatory action in the event a bank or investment firm in the Group is failing or likely to fail could materially adversely affect the value of the securities” and “—Under the terms of the securities, you have agreed to be bound by the exercise of any U.K. Bail-in Power by the relevant U.K. resolution authority” in the accompanying prospectus supplement for more information.

§ Your investment return is limited to the return represented by the Capped Value and may be less than a comparable investment directly in the stocks included in the Index.

§ The estimated value of your notes is based on our internal pricing models. Our internal pricing models take into account a number of variables and are based on a number of subjective assumptions, which may or may not materialize, typically including volatility, interest rates, and our internal funding rates. These variables and assumptions are not evaluated or verified on an independent basis and may prove to be inaccurate. Different pricing models and assumptions of different financial institutions could provide valuations for the notes that are different from our estimated value.

§ The estimated value is based on a number of variables, including volatility, interest rates and our internal funding rates. Our internal funding rates may vary from the levels at which our benchmark debt securities trade in the secondary market. As a result of this difference, the estimated value referenced in this term sheet may be lower if such estimated value was based on the levels at which our benchmark debt securities trade in the secondary market.

§ The estimated value of your notes is lower than the public offering price of your notes. This difference is a result of certain factors, such as the inclusion in the public offering price of the underwriting discount, the hedging-related charge, the estimated profit, if any, that we or any of our affiliates expect to earn in connection with structuring the notes, and the estimated cost which we may incur in hedging our obligations under the notes, as further described in “Structuring the Notes” on page TS-14. If you attempt to sell the notes prior to maturity, their market value may be lower than the price you paid for the notes and lower than the estimated value because the secondary market prices take into consideration the levels at which our debt securities trade in the secondary market, but do not take into account such fees, charges and other amounts.

§ The estimated value of the notes is not a prediction of the prices at which MLPF&S, BofAS or its affiliates, or any of our affiliates or any other third parties may be willing to purchase the notes from you in secondary market transactions. The price at which you may be able to sell your notes in the secondary market at any time will be influenced by many factors that cannot be predicted, such as market conditions, and any bid and ask spread for similar size trades, and may be substantially less than our estimated value of the notes. Any sale prior to the maturity date could result in a substantial loss to you.

§ A trading market is not expected to develop for the notes. We, MLPF&S, BofAS and our respective affiliates are not obligated to make a market for, or to repurchase, the notes. There is no assurance that any party will be willing to purchase your notes at any price in any secondary market.

Accelerated Return Notes®

Linked to the S&P 500® Index, due October 29, 2021

§ Our business, hedging and trading activities, and those of MLPF&S, BofAS and our respective affiliates (including trading in securities of companies included in the Index), and any hedging and trading activities we, MLPF&S, BofAS or our respective affiliates engage in for our clients’ accounts, may affect the market value and return of the notes and may create conflicts of interest with you.

§ The Index sponsor may adjust the Index in a way that affects its level, and has no obligation to consider your interests.

§ You will have no rights of a holder of the securities included in the Index, and you will not be entitled to receive securities or dividends or other distributions by the issuers of those securities.

§ While we, MLPF&S, BofAS or our respective affiliates may from time to time own securities of companies included in the Index, except to the extent that the common stock of Bank of America Corporation (the parent company of MLPF&S and BofAS) is included in the Index, we, MLPF&S, BofAS and our respective affiliates do not control any company included in the Index, and have not verified any disclosure made by any company.

§ There may be potential conflicts of interest involving the calculation agents, one of which is us and one of which is BofAS. We have the right to appoint and remove the calculation agents.

§ The U.S. federal income tax consequences of the notes are uncertain, and may be adverse to a U.S. investor of the notes. See “Tax Considerations” below.

Accelerated Return Notes®

Linked to the S&P 500® Index, due October 29, 2021

The Index

All disclosures contained in this term sheet regarding the Index, including, without limitation, its make-up, method of calculation, and changes in its components, have been derived from publicly available sources without independent verification. The information reflects the policies of, and is subject to change by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC (the “Index sponsor” or “S&P Dow Jones”). The Index sponsor, which licenses the copyright and all other rights to the Index, has no obligation to continue to publish, and may discontinue publication of, the Index. The consequences of the Index sponsor discontinuing publication of the Index are discussed in the section entitled “Description of ARNs—Discontinuance of an Index” beginning on page PS-20 of product supplement EQUITY INDICES ARN-1. None of us, the calculation agents, MLPF&S or BofAS accepts any responsibility for the calculation, maintenance or publication of the Index or any successor index.

General

The Index consists of stocks of 500 companies selected to provide a performance benchmark for the U.S. equity markets. The Index is reported by Bloomberg L.P. under the ticker symbol “SPX.”

Composition of the Index

Changes to the Index are made as needed, with no annual or semi-annual reconstitution. Constituent changes are typically announced with at least three business days advance notice. Less than three business days’ notice may be given at the discretion of the S&P Dow Jones’s U.S. index committee.

Additions to the Index are evaluated based on the following eligibility criteria:

· Market Capitalization. The unadjusted company market capitalization should be within a specified range. This range is reviewed from time to time to assure consistency with market conditions. A company meeting the unadjusted company market capitalization criteria is also required to have a security level float-adjusted market capitalization that is at least 50% of the Index’s unadjusted company level minimum market capitalization threshold. For spin-offs, Index membership eligibility is determined using when-issued prices, if available.

· Liquidity. Using composite pricing and volume, the ratio of annual dollar value traded (defined as average closing price over the period multiplied by historical volume) to float-adjusted market capitalization should be at least 1.00, and the stock should trade a minimum of 250,000 shares in each of the six months leading up to the evaluation date.

· Domicile. The company should be a U.S. company, meaning a company that has the following characteristics:

· the company should file 10-K annual reports;

· the U.S. portion of fixed assets and revenues should constitute a plurality of the total, but need not exceed 50%. When these factors are in conflict, fixed assets determine plurality. Revenue determines plurality when there is incomplete asset information. Geographic information for revenue and fixed asset allocations are determined by the company as reported in its annual filings. If this criteria is not met or is ambiguous, S&P Dow Jones may still deem the company to be a U.S. company for Index purposes if its primary listing, headquarters and incorporation are all in the United States and/or “a domicile of convenience” (Bermuda, Channel Islands, Gibraltar, islands in the Caribbean, Isle of Man, Luxembourg, Liberia or Panama); and

· the primary listing must be on an eligible U.S. exchange as described under “Eligible Securities” below.

In situations where the only factor suggesting that a company is not a U.S. company is its tax registration in a “domicile of convenience” or another location chosen for tax-related reasons, S&P Dow Jones normally determines that the company is still a U.S. company. The final determination of domicile eligibility is made by the S&P Dow Jones’s U.S. index committee.

· Public Float. There should be a public float of at least 50% of the company’s stock.

· Sector Classification. The company is evaluated for its contribution to sector balance maintenance, as measured by a comparison of each GICS® sector’s weight in the Index with its weight in the S&P Total Market Index, in the market capitalization range. The S&P Total Market Index is a float-adjusted, market-capitalization weighted index designed to track the broad equity market, including large-, mid-, small- and micro-cap stocks.

· Financial Viability. The sum of the most recent four consecutive quarters’ Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) earnings (net income excluding discontinued operations) should be positive as should the most recent quarter. For equity real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), financial viability is based on GAAP earnings and/or Funds From Operations (“FFO”), if reported.

· Treatment of IPOs. Initial public offerings should be traded on an eligible exchange for at least 12 months before being considered for addition to the Index. Spin-offs or in-specie distributions from existing constituents do not need to be seasoned for 12 months prior to their inclusion in the Index.

· Eligible Securities. Eligible securities are the common stock of U.S. companies with a primary listing on the New York Stock Exchange, NYSE Arca, NYSE American, Nasdaq Global Select Market, Nasdaq Select Market, Nasdaq Capital Market, Cboe BZX, Cboe BYX, Cboe EDGA or Cboe EDGX exchanges. Ineligible exchanges include the OTC Bulletin Board and Pink Sheets. Eligible organizational structures and share types are corporations (including equity and mortgage REITS) and common stock (i.e., shares). Ineligible organizational structures and share types include business development companies, limited partnerships, master limited partnerships, limited liability companies, closed-end funds, exchange-traded funds,

Accelerated Return Notes®

Linked to the S&P 500® Index, due October 29, 2021

· exchange-traded notes, royalty trusts, special purposes acquisition companies, tracking stocks, preferred and convertible preferred stock, unit trusts, equity warrants, convertible bonds, investment trusts, rights and American Depositary Receipts.

As of July 2017, the securities of companies with multiple share class structures (including companies with listed and unlisted share classes) are no longer eligible to be added to the Index, but securities already included in the Index have been grandfathered and are not affected by this change.

Removals from the Index are evaluated based as follows:

· Companies that are involved in mergers, acquisitions or significant restructuring such that they no longer meet inclusion criteria. Companies delisted as a result of merger, acquisition or other corporate action are removed at a time announced by S&P Dow Jones, normally at the close of the last day of trading or expiration of a tender offer. Constituents that are halted from trading may be kept in the Index until trading resumes, at the discretion of S&P Dow Jones. If a stock is moved to the pink sheets or the bulletin board, the stock is removed.

Any company that is removed from the Index (including discretionary and bankruptcy/exchange delistings) must wait a minimum of one year from its index removal date before being reconsidered as a replacement candidate.

· Companies that substantially violate one or more of the addition criteria. S&P Dow Jones believes turnover in Index membership should be avoided when possible. At times a stock may appear to temporarily violate one or more of the addition criteria. However, the addition criteria are for addition to the Index, not for continued membership. As a result, an Index constituent that appears to violate criteria for addition to the Index is not deleted unless ongoing conditions warrant an Index change. When a stock is removed from the Index, S&P Dow Jones explains the basis for the removal.

Current constituents of an S&P Composite 1500® component index (i.e., the Index, the S&P MidCap 400® Index and the S&P SmallCap 600® Index) can be migrated from one S&P Composite 1500® component index to another without meeting the financial viability, public float and/or liquidity eligibility criteria if the S&P Dow Jones’s U.S. index committee decides that such a move will enhance the representativeness of the relevant index as a market benchmark.

Companies that are spun-off from current Index constituents do not need to meet the outside addition criteria, but they should have a total market cap representative of the Index.

Calculation of the Index

The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization-weighted index. On any given day, the value of the Index is the total float-adjusted market capitalization of its constituents divided by its divisor. The float-adjusted market capitalization reflects the price of each stock in the Index multiplied by the number of shares used in the index value calculation.

Float Adjustment. Float adjustment means that the number of shares outstanding is reduced to exclude closely held shares from the calculation of the index value because such shares are not available to investors. The goal of float adjustment is to distinguish between long-term, strategic shareholders, whose holdings depend on concerns such as maintaining control rather than the shorter term economic fortunes of the company, and shareholders who are considered more short-term in nature. Generally, these long-term strategic shareholders include, but are not limited to, officers and directors, private equity, venture capital & special equity firms, asset managers and insurance companies with board of director representation, other publicly traded companies that hold shares, holders of restricted shares, company-sponsored employee share plans/trusts, defined contribution plans/savings, and investment plans, foundations or family trusts associated with the company, government entities at all levels (other than government retirement/pension funds), sovereign wealth funds and any individual person who controls a 5% or greater stake in a company as reported in regulatory filings. Restricted shares are generally not included in total shares outstanding except for shares held as part of a lock-up agreement. Shares that are not considered outstanding are also not included in the available float. These generally include treasury stock, stock options, equity participation units, warrants, preferred stock, convertible stock and rights.

For each component, S&P Dow Jones calculates an Investable Weight Factor (“IWF”), which represents the portion of the total shares outstanding that are considered part of the public float for purposes of the Index.

Divisor. Continuity in index values of the Index is maintained by adjusting its divisor for all changes in its constituents’ share capital after its base date. This includes additions and deletions to the Index, rights issues, share buybacks and issuances and non-zero price spin-offs. The value of the Index’s divisor over time is, in effect, a chronological summary of all changes affecting the base capital of the Index. The divisor of the Index is adjusted such that the index value of the Index at an instant just prior to a change in base capital equals the index value of the Index at an instant immediately following that change.

Maintenance of the Index

Changes to index composition are made on an as-needed basis. There is no scheduled reconstitution. Rather, changes in response to corporate actions and market developments can be made at any time. Index additions and deletions are announced with at least three business days advance notice. Less than three business days’ notice may be given at the discretion of the S&P Dow Jones’s U.S. index committee.

Quarterly Update. Share counts are updated to the latest publicly available filings on a quarterly basis. IWF changes are only made at the quarterly review if the change represents at least 5% of total current shares outstanding and is related to a single corporate action.

Share/IWF Freeze. A share/IWF freeze period is implemented during each quarterly rebalancing. The freeze period begins after the market close on the Tuesday preceding the second Friday of each rebalancing month (i.e., March, June, September, and December) and ends after the market close on the third Friday of a rebalancing month. Pro-forma files are normally released after the market close on the second Friday, one week prior to the rebalancing effective date. In September, preliminary share and float data are released on

Accelerated Return Notes®

Linked to the S&P 500® Index, due October 29, 2021

the first Friday of the month, but the share freeze period for September will follow the same schedule as the other three quarterly share freeze periods. For illustration purposes, if rebalancing pro-forma files are scheduled to be released on Friday, March 13, the share/IWF freeze period will begin after the close of trading on Tuesday, March 10 and will end after the close of trading the following Friday, March 20 (i.e. the third Friday of the rebalancing month).

During the share/IWF freeze period, shares and IWFs are not changed except for mandatory corporate action events (such as merger activity, stock splits, and rights offerings), and the accelerated implementation rule is suspended. All changes that qualify for accelerated implementation scheduled to be effective during the share/IWF freeze period will instead be announced on the third Friday of the rebalancing month, and implemented five business days after the quarterly rebalancing effective date.

Other Adjustments. In cases where there is no achievable market price for a stock being deleted, it can be removed at a zero or minimal price at the S&P Dow Jones’s U.S. index committee ’s discretion.

The table below summarizes types of index maintenance adjustments and indicates whether or not a divisor adjustment is required.

Type of

Corporate Action Comments Divisor

Adjustment? Company added/deleted Net change in market value determines divisor adjustment. Yes Change in shares outstanding Any combination of secondary issuance, share repurchase or buy back – share counts revised to reflect change. Yes Stock split Share count revised to reflect new count. Divisor adjustment is not required since the share count and price changes are offsetting. No Spin-off The spin-off is added to the Index on the ex-date at a price of zero. No Change in IWF Increasing (decreasing) the IWF increases (decreases) the total market value of the Index. The divisor change reflects the change in market value caused by the change to an IWF. Yes Special dividend When a company pays a special dividend, the share price is assumed to drop by the amount of the dividend; the divisor adjustment reflects this drop in Index market value. Yes Rights offering Each shareholder receives the right to buy a proportional number of additional shares at a set (often discounted) price. The calculation assumes that the offering is fully subscribed. Divisor adjustment reflects increase in market capitalization measured as the shares issued multiplied by the price paid. Yes

Stock splits and stock dividends do not affect the divisor, because following a split or dividend, both the stock price and number of shares outstanding are adjusted by S&P Dow Jones so that there is no change in the market value of the relevant component. All stock split and dividend adjustments are made after the close of trading on the day before the ex-date.

Governance of the Index

The Index is maintained by S&P Dow Jones’s U.S. index committee. All index committee members are full-time professional members of S&P Dow Jones’ staff. The index committee meets monthly. At each meeting, the index committee reviews pending corporate actions that may affect Index constituents, statistics comparing the composition of the Index to the market, companies that are being considered as candidates for addition to the Index, and any significant market events. In addition, the index committee may revise Index policy covering rules for selecting companies, treatment of dividends, share counts or other matters.

Accelerated Return Notes®

Linked to the S&P 500® Index, due October 29, 2021

The following graph shows the daily historical performance of the Index in the period from January 1, 2010 through August 27, 2020. We obtained this historical data from Bloomberg L.P. We have not independently verified the accuracy or completeness of the information obtained from Bloomberg L.P. On the pricing date, the closing level of the Index was 3,484.55.

Historical Performance of the Index

This historical data on the Index is not necessarily indicative of the future performance of the Index or what the value of the notes may be. Any historical upward or downward trend in the level of the Index during any period set forth above is not an indication that the level of the Index is more or less likely to increase or decrease at any time over the term of the notes.

Before investing in the notes, you should consult publicly available sources for the levels of the Index.

License Agreement

The Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones, and has been licensed for use by Barclays Bank PLC. “Standard & Poor’s,” “S&P” and “S&P 500” are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (“SPFS”). These trademarks have been licensed to S&P Dow Jones and its affiliates and sublicensed to Barclays Bank PLC for certain purposes.

The notes are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S&P Dow Jones, SPFS or any of their respective affiliates (collectively, “S&P”). S&P does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, to the owners of the notes or any member of the public regarding the advisability of investing in securities generally or in the notes particularly or the ability of the Index to track general market performance. S&P’s only relationship to Barclays Bank PLC with respect to the Index is the licensing of the Index and certain trademarks, service marks and/or trade names of S&P and/or its licensors. The Index is determined, composed and calculated by S&P without regard to Barclays Bank PLC or the notes. S&P has no obligation to take the needs of Barclays Bank PLC or the owners of the notes into consideration in determining, composing or calculating the Index. S&P is not responsible for and has not participated in the determination of the prices, and amount of the notes or the timing of the issuance or sale of the notes or in the determination or calculation of the equation by which the notes are to be converted into cash, surrendered or redeemed, as the case may be. S&P has no obligation or liability in connection with the administration, marketing or trading of the notes. There is no assurance that investment products based on the Index will accurately track the performance of the Index or provide positive investment returns. S&P Dow Jones is not an investment advisor. Inclusion of a security within the Index is not a recommendation by S&P to buy, sell, or hold such security, nor is it considered to be investment advice. In addition, CME Group Inc. and its affiliates may trade financial products which are linked to the performance of the Index. It is possible that this trading activity will affect the level of the Index and the value of the notes.

S&P DOES NOT GUARANTEE THE ADEQUACY, ACCURACY, TIMELINESS AND/OR THE COMPLETENESS OF THE INDEX OR ANY DATA RELATED THERETO OR ANY COMMUNICATION (INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ORAL OR WRITTEN COMMUNICATION (INCLUDING ELECTRONIC COMMUNICATIONS)) WITH RESPECT THERETO. S&P SHALL NOT BE SUBJECT TO ANY DAMAGES OR LIABILITY FOR ANY ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR DELAYS THEREIN. S&P MAKES NO EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES, AND EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMS ALL WARRANTIES, OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE OR USE OR AS TO RESULTS TO BE OBTAINED BY BARCLAYS BANK PLC, OWNERS OF THE NOTES, OR ANY OTHER PERSON OR ENTITY FROM THE USE OF THE INDEX OR WITH RESPECT TO ANY DATA RELATED THERETO. WITHOUT LIMITING ANY OF THE FOREGOING, IN NO EVENT WHATSOEVER SHALL S&P BE LIABLE FOR ANY INDIRECT, SPECIAL, INCIDENTAL, PUNITIVE, OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, LOSS OF PROFITS, TRADING LOSSES, LOST TIME OR GOODWILL, EVEN IF THEY HAVE BEEN ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES, WHETHER IN CONTRACT, TORT, STRICT LIABILITY, OR OTHERWISE. THERE ARE NO THIRD PARTY BENEFICIARIES OF ANY AGREEMENTS OR ARRANGEMENTS BETWEEN S&P AND BARCLAYS BANK PLC, OTHER THAN THE LICENSORS OF S&P.

Accelerated Return Notes®

Linked to the S&P 500® Index, due October 29, 2021

Supplement to the Plan of Distribution

Under our distribution agreement with BofAS, BofAS will purchase the notes from us as principal at the public offering price indicated on the cover of this term sheet, less the indicated underwriting discount.

BofAS has advised us that MLPF&S will purchase the notes from BofAS for resale, and will receive a selling concession in connection with the sale of the notes in an amount up to the full amount of underwriting discount set forth on the cover of this term sheet.

We will deliver the notes against payment therefor in New York, New York on a date that is greater than two business days following the pricing date. Under Rule 15c6-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, trades in the secondary market generally are required to settle in two business days, unless the parties to any such trade expressly agree otherwise. Accordingly, purchasers who wish to trade the notes more than two business days prior to the original issue date will be required to specify alternative settlement arrangements to prevent a failed settlement.

The notes will not be listed on any securities exchange. In the original offering of the notes, the notes will be sold in minimum investment amounts of 100 units. If you place an order to purchase the notes, you are consenting to MLPF&S and/or one of its affiliates acting as a principal in effecting the transaction for your account.

MLPF&S and BofAS may repurchase and resell the notes, with repurchases and resales being made at prices related to then-prevailing market prices or at negotiated prices, and these prices will include MLPF&S’s and BofAS’s trading commissions and mark-ups or mark-downs. MLPF&S and BofAS may act as principal or agent in these market-making transactions; however, neither is obligated to engage in any such transactions. BofAS has advised us that, at MLPF&S’s and BofAS’s discretion, for a short, undetermined initial period after the issuance of the notes, MLPF&S and BofAS may offer to buy the notes in the secondary market at a price that may exceed the estimated value of the notes at the time of purchase. Any price offered by MLPF&S or BofAS for the notes will be based on then-prevailing market conditions and other considerations, including the performance of the Index, the remaining term of the notes and our creditworthiness. However, none of us, MLPF&S, BofAS nor any of our respective affiliates is obligated to purchase your notes at any price, or at any time, and we cannot assure you that we, MLPF&S, BofAS or our respective affiliates will purchase your notes at a price that equals or exceeds the initial estimated value of the notes.

The value of the notes shown on your account statement produced by MLPF&S will be based on BofAS’s estimate of the value of the notes if BofAS or another of its affiliates were to make a market in the notes, which it is not obligated to do. That estimate will be based upon the price that BofAS may pay for the notes in light of then-prevailing market conditions, and other considerations, as mentioned above, and will include transaction costs. At certain times, this price may be higher than or lower than the initial estimated value of the notes.

The distribution of the Note Prospectus in connection with these offers or sales will be solely for the purpose of providing investors with the description of the terms of the notes that was made available to investors in connection with their initial offering. Secondary market investors should not, and will not be authorized to, rely on the Note Prospectus for information regarding Barclays or for any purpose other than that described in the immediately preceding sentence.

An investor’s household, as referenced on the cover of this term sheet, will generally include accounts held by any of the following, as determined by MLPF&S in its discretion and acting in good faith based upon information then available to MLPF&S:

· the investor’s spouse (including a domestic partner), siblings, parents, grandparents, spouse’s parents, children and grandchildren, but excluding accounts held by aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews or any other family relationship not directly above or below the individual investor;

· a family investment vehicle, including foundations, limited partnerships and personal holding companies, but only if the beneficial owners of the vehicle consist solely of the investor or members of the investor’s household as described above; and

· a trust where the grantors and/or beneficiaries of the trust consist solely of the investor or members of the investor’s household as described above; provided that, purchases of the notes by a trust generally cannot be aggregated together with any purchases made by a trustee’s personal account.

Purchases in retirement accounts will not be considered part of the same household as an individual investor’s personal or other non-retirement account, except for individual retirement accounts (“IRAs”), simplified employee pension plans (“SEPs”), savings incentive match plan for employees (“SIMPLEs”), and single-participant or owners only accounts (i.e., retirement accounts held by self-employed individuals, business owners or partners with no employees other than their spouses).

Please contact your Merrill financial advisor if you have any questions about the application of these provisions to your specific circumstances or think you are eligible.

Accelerated Return Notes®

Linked to the S&P 500® Index, due October 29, 2021

Structuring the Notes

The notes are our debt securities, the return on which is linked to the performance of the Index. As is the case for all of our debt securities, including our market-linked notes, the economic terms of the notes reflect our actual or perceived creditworthiness at the time of pricing. The economic terms of the notes are based on our internal funding rates, which are our internally published borrowing rates based on variables such as market benchmarks, our appetite for borrowing, and our existing obligations coming to maturity. Our internal funding rates may vary from the levels at which our benchmark debt securities trade in the secondary market. Our estimated value on the pricing date was based on our internal funding rates. Our estimated value of the notes may be lower if such valuation were based on the levels at which our benchmark debt securities trade in the secondary market.

The Redemption Amount payable at maturity will be calculated based on the $10 principal amount per unit and will depend on the performance of the Index. In order to meet these payment obligations, at the time we issue the notes, we may choose to enter into certain hedging arrangements (which may include call options, put options or other derivatives) with BofAS or one of its affiliates. The terms of these hedging arrangements are determined by seeking bids from market participants, including MLPF&S, BofAS and its affiliates or our affiliates, and take into account a number of factors, including our creditworthiness, interest rate movements, the volatility of the Index, the tenor of the notes and the tenor of the hedging arrangements. The economic terms of the notes and their estimated value depend in part on the terms of these hedging arrangements, any estimated profit that we or any of our affiliates expect to earn in connection with structuring the notes, and estimated costs which we may incur in hedging our obligations under the notes.

BofAS has advised us that the hedging arrangements will include a hedging-related charge of approximately $0.05 per unit, reflecting an estimated profit to be credited to BofAS from these transactions. Since hedging entails risk and may be influenced by unpredictable market forces, additional profits and losses from these hedging arrangements may be realized by us, BofAS or any third party hedge providers.

For further information, see “Risk Factors—General Risks Relating to ARNs” beginning on page PS-6 and “Use of Proceeds and Hedging” on page PS-16 of product supplement EQUITY INDICES ARN-1.

Accelerated Return Notes®

Linked to the S&P 500® Index, due October 29, 2021

Tax Considerations

You should review carefully the sections in the accompanying prospectus supplement entitled “Material U.S. Federal Income Tax Consequences—Tax Consequences to U.S. Holders—Notes Treated as Prepaid Forward or Derivative Contracts” and, if you are a non-U.S. holder, “—Tax Consequences to Non-U.S. Holders.” The following discussion, when read in combination with those sections, constitutes the full opinion of our special tax counsel, Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP, regarding the material U.S. federal income tax consequences of owning and disposing of the notes. The following discussion supersedes the discussion in the accompanying prospectus supplement to the extent it is inconsistent therewith.

Based on current market conditions, in the opinion of our special tax counsel, it is reasonable to treat the notes for U.S. federal income tax purposes as prepaid forward contracts with respect to the Index. Assuming this treatment is respected, upon a sale or exchange of the notes (including redemption at maturity), you should recognize capital gain or loss equal to the difference between the amount realized on the sale or exchange and your tax basis in the notes, which should equal the amount you paid to acquire the notes. This gain or loss on your notes should be treated as long-term capital gain or loss if you hold your notes for more than a year, whether or not you are an initial purchaser of notes at the original issue price. However, the IRS or a court may not respect this treatment, in which case the timing and character of any income or loss on the notes could be materially and adversely affected. In addition, in 2007 the U.S. Treasury Department and the IRS released a notice requesting comments on the U.S. federal income tax treatment of “prepaid forward contracts” and similar instruments. The notice focuses in particular on whether to require investors in these instruments to accrue income over the term of their investment. It also asks for comments on a number of related topics, including the character of income or loss with respect to these instruments; the relevance of factors such as the nature of the underlying property to which the instruments are linked; the degree, if any, to which income (including any mandated accruals) realized by non-U.S. investors should be subject to withholding tax; and whether these instruments are or should be subject to the “constructive ownership” regime, which very generally can operate to recharacterize certain long-term capital gain as ordinary income and impose a notional interest charge. While the notice requests comments on appropriate transition rules and effective dates, any Treasury regulations or other guidance promulgated after consideration of these issues could materially and adversely affect the tax consequences of an investment in the notes, possibly with retroactive effect. You should consult your tax advisor regarding the U.S. federal income tax consequences of an investment in the notes, including possible alternative treatments and the issues presented by this notice.

Treasury regulations under Section 871(m) generally impose a withholding tax on certain “dividend equivalents” under certain “equity linked instruments.” A recent IRS notice excludes from the scope of Section 871(m) instruments issued prior to January 1, 2023 that do not have a “delta of one” with respect to underlying securities that could pay U.S.-source dividends for U.S. federal income tax purposes (each an “Underlying Security”). Based on our determination that the notes do not have a “delta of one” within the meaning of the regulations, our special tax counsel is of the opinion that these regulations should not apply to the notes with regard to non-U.S. holders. Our determination is not binding on the IRS, and the IRS may disagree with this determination. Section 871(m) is complex and its application may depend on your particular circumstances, including whether you enter into other transactions with respect to an Underlying Security. You should consult your tax advisor regarding the potential application of Section 871(m) to the notes.

U.S. Federal Estate Tax Treatment of Non-U.S. Holders. Subject to estate tax treaty relief, a note may be subject to U.S. federal estate tax if an individual Non-U.S. Holder holds the note at the time of his or her death. The gross estate of a Non-U.S. Holder domiciled outside the United States includes only property situated or deemed situated in the United States. Individual Non-U.S. Holders should consult their tax advisors regarding the U.S. federal estate tax consequences of holding the notes at death.

Validity of the Notes

In the opinion of Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP, as special United States products counsel to Barclays Bank PLC, when the notes offered by this pricing supplement have been executed and issued by Barclays Bank PLC and authenticated by the trustee pursuant to the indenture, and delivered against payment as contemplated herein, such notes will be valid and binding obligations of Barclays Bank PLC, enforceable in accordance with their terms, subject to applicable bankruptcy, insolvency and similar laws affecting creditors’ rights generally, concepts of reasonableness and equitable principles of general applicability (including, without limitation, concepts of good faith, fair dealing and the lack of bad faith) and possible judicial or regulatory actions giving effect to governmental actions or foreign laws affecting creditors’ rights, provided that such counsel expresses no opinion as to the effect of fraudulent conveyance, fraudulent transfer or similar provision of applicable law on the conclusions expressed above. This opinion is given as of the date hereof and is limited to the laws of the State of New York. Insofar as this opinion involves matters governed by English law, Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP has relied, with Barclays Bank PLC’s permission, on the opinion of Davis Polk & Wardwell London LLP, dated as of August 3, 2020, filed as an exhibit to a report on Form 6-K by Barclays Bank PLC on August 3, 2020, and this opinion is subject to the same assumptions, qualifications and limitations as set forth in such opinion of Davis Polk & Wardwell London LLP. In addition, this opinion is subject to customary assumptions about the trustee’s authorization, execution and delivery of the indenture and its authentication of the notes and the validity, binding nature and enforceability of the indenture with respect to the trustee, all as stated in the letter of Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP, dated August 3, 2020, which has been filed as an exhibit to the report on Form 6-K referred to above.