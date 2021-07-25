PRNewswire
NEW YORK, July 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Home Guard (https://www.libertyhomeguard.com/), an extended service contract company and home warranty provider, was named the #1 Home Warranty Company by U.S. News & WORLD REPORT on July 22, 2021. This honor recognizes the consumer-focused approach that has propelled Liberty Home Guard, a relative newcomer, to the forefront of the home warranty industry.
U.S. News & WORLD REPORT employs a thorough investigative vetting... (continue reading...)
NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., July 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allergan, an AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) company, today announced new data, including the full results from the Phase 3 GEMINI 1 clinical study, evaluating the efficacy, safety and tolerability of investigational AGN-190584 (pilocarpine 1.25%) ophthalmic solution for the treatment of presbyopia.
Multiple data presentations at the 2021 ASCRS (American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery) Annual Meeting demonstrated... (continue reading...)
BEIJING, July 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TAL Education Group ("TAL" or the "Company") (NYSE: TAL), a leading K-12 after-school tutoring services provider in China, announced that, on July 24, 2021, China's official state media, including Xinhua News Agency and China Central Television, announced the Opinions on Further Alleviating the Burden of Homework and After-School Tutoring for Students in Compulsory Education (the "Opinion"), issued by the General Office of the... (continue reading...)
BEIJING, July 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-Asia/ -- New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ("New Oriental" or the "Company") (NYSE: EDU and SEHK: 9901), the largest provider of private educational services in China, announced that, on July 24, 2021, China's official state media, including Xinhua News Agency and China Central Television, announced the Opinions on Further Alleviating the Burden of Homework and After-School Tutoring for Students in Compulsory Education... (continue reading...)
ROSARITO BEACH, México, July 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The rising costs of senior living in the U.S. and the shortage of facilities have turned the eyes of both seniors and developers to Mexico. Hot new opportunities for investors in the Care Industry abound in the area. The proximity to the United States border, an affordable lifestyle, oceanfront scenery, and the gentle weather have made the Northern Baja an increasingly desirable spot for American retirees.
Real... (continue reading...)
