St Kitts and Nevis Welcomes Back Cruise Tourism for Fully Vaccinated Travellers LONDON, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Federation of St Kitts and Nevis is resuming its cruise sector as it welcomes the ultra-luxury cruise line Seabourn Odyssey. The ship will make a port call on the islands every week between July and October, bringing with it fully vaccinated travellers who have demonstrated the strict travel protocols outlined by the Ministry of Health. Along with Seabourn, which is considered one of the world's leading luxury cruise lines,... (continue reading...)



Global Medical Imaging & Informatics Market Thrives with AI and Cloud as Healthcare Sector Focuses on Quadruple Aim The global medical imaging and informatics market is estimated to hit $37.10 billion in 2021 from $33.90 billion in 2020, registering growth at 9.4%, finds Frost & Sullivan SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The healthcare sector's emphasis on meeting its Quadruple Aim goal—cost reduction, clinical outcomes, enhance the patient and caregiver experience, and improve the work-life of healthcare providers—encourages the medical imaging and... (continue reading...)



Alhilal Life selects Fulcrum Digital as its digital transformation partner MANAMA, Bahrain, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fulcrum Digital, a leading business platform, and digital engineering company, has been helping businesses across the world in their digital transformation journey for over two decades. The company recently used its flagship product 'FulcrumOne' to enable Alhilal Life, a leading life and medical insurance provider in Bahrain, to create a seamless customer onboarding experience. ... (continue reading...)



Plantations International Food Relief Program BANGKOK, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On the weekend of July 24-25, 2021, Despite torrential rains the teams from three Plantations International offices in Thailand all got together with local Pattaya authorities to distribute thousands of food parcels to families most affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. Since its founding, Plantations International strongly believes in the importance of firmly supporting the local communities that it operates in at the... (continue reading...)



