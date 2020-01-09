Spirit breaks ground on $250 million headquarters near Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport

MIRAMAR, Fla., Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE: SAVE), America’s fastest-growing airline, today held a groundbreaking ceremony with Spirit Team Members, local and state officials, and business leaders to celebrate the construction of its new corporate headquarters in Dania Beach, Fla. Spirit is investing up to $250 million for the creation of a corporate campus of up to 500,000 square feet of space, and the airline plans to add 225 additional jobs over the next five years.

Spirit is investing up to $250 million for the construction of a corporate campus of up to 500,000 square feet of space near Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Facility rendering (C) Gensler

In 2022, approximately 1,000 employees are planned to move from the company’s current facilities in Miramar to the new Dania Pointe site just minutes away from Spirit’s largest operating base, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL). The development will include corporate offices, a new crew training facility with flight simulators, and a corporate training residence all designed for more streamlined workflow and quick access to the airport.

Spirit recently completed the purchase of land from Kimco Realty (NYSE: KIM), the owner and principal developer of Dania Pointe, to secure the land. Gensler will be the architectural firm, and Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE: JLL) was selected as the project advisor. Spirit estimates the total capital outlay for the project will be approximately $250 million over the next 36 months. The new campus will be located in the Dania Beach Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) District, and the Dania Beach CRA also supported the project.

“Spirit has called South Florida home for more than 20 years. This new investment will keep us connected to the community while improving our team’s efficiency and ability to support what is an ever-expanding international operation,” said Spirit Airlines President and CEO Ted Christie. “We look forward to partnering with our community, creating more jobs and driving future economic development as South Florida’s Hometown Airline.”

“Spirit Airlines is a major job creator for our state, and we are excited that they have chosen to expand their Florida footprint with this new corporate campus,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “Today’s groundbreaking is just another indication that Florida remains the best state in the nation to start or grow a business.”

“Tourism and transportation go hand in hand, which is why we are excited that Spirit Airlines is expanding in Broward county,” said Jamal Sowell, President & CEO of Enterprise Florida, Inc. “Today’s groundbreaking is great for Spirit and the Sunshine State as our economy continues to grow.”

