McDermott (MDR) Secures EPC Contract for CB&I Storage Tanks in Saudi Arabia
Overall Analyst Rating:
NEUTRAL (= Flat)
EPS Growth %: -1,000.0%
McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR) today announced it has been awarded a sizeable* contract from Daelim Saudi Arabia Company Ltd. for engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) of CB&I Storage Tanks for the Ma'aden Ammonia Plant at Ras Al-Khair, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
The fixed lump sum contract encompasses the engineering, procurement and fabrication of four Ammonia Tanks and nine CB&I storage tanks. Work on the project will predominantly be executed from Saudi Arabia utilizing McDermott's local capabilities and facilities.
"CB&I Storage Tanks consistently deliver innovative storage solutions for clients such as Daelim," said Linh Austin, Senior Vice President, Middle East and North Africa. "CB&I Storage Tanks' unparalleled technical competency combined with our extensive experience in Saudi Arabia uniquely positions us to deliver this project."
Work on the contract is expected to begin immediately and will be reflected in McDermott's fourth quarter 2018 backlog.
