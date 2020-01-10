Juicy Stakes Casino: Beat the January Blues and Win a Seat at the WSOPC Caribbean Live Event
- S&P 500, Dow end at record highs as weak jobs data eases rate worries
- U.S. Added Only 266,000 Jobs in April, Well Below Estimates
- Roku (ROKU) Surges After Crushing Profit Estimates to Prompt an Upgrade to 'Buy' at Loop Capital
- Dollar broadly weaker after U.S. jobs data disappoint
- Square (SQ) Tops Q1 EPS by 25c
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here.
Juicy Stakes Casino and Intertops Poker are running satellite tournaments from 16th- 26 January
ST JOHNâ€™S, Antigua--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Banish those January blues with the chance to win a seat at the table at the World Series of Poker Circuit Caribbean Live Event courtesy of Juicy Stakes Casino and Intertops Poker.
The event takes place on the stunning Caribbean island of St Maarten between 2nd and 5th April with a guaranteed prize pot of $250,000.
To be in with the chance of winning you must take part in the second round of satellite games being hosted by Juicy Stakes Casino and Intertops Poker.
The full schedule is below:
WSOPC Caribbean 2020 'step 1' (satellite)
1 seat for 'step 2' guaranteed
January 16th to 26th - every 6 hours
Starting times (EST): 8:10 am / 2:10 pm / 8:10 pm / 02:10 am
Buy-in + fee: $2 + $0.20
WSOPC Caribbean 2020 'step 2' (satellite)
1 seat for final tournament guaranteed
January 16th to 26th - every 6 hours
Starting times (EST): 11:10 am / 5:10 pm / 11:10 pm / 5:10 am
Buy-in + fee: $15 + $1.50
WSOPC Caribbean 2020 final
1 package for the WSOPC St. Maarten guaranteed!
Sunday, January 26th
Starts at: 4 pm EST (10 pm CET)
Buy-in + fee: $100 + $10
Late reg: 120 min
Final winners will receive a prize package worth more than $4,500 and which includes:
- 5-night stay for two at the Sonesta Maho Beach Resort
- $600 towards travel expenses
- All meals and drinks
- $1,700 buy-in for the WSOPC Caribbean $250,000 GTD
- $100 free cash game buy in
- Dinner with the poker team
For more information about entering the tournament through Juicy Stakes Casino, click here.
For more information about entering the tournament through Intertops Poker, click here.
ENDS
EditorÃ¢Â€Â™s notes:
About Juicy Stakes Casino:
Juicy Stakes offers online poker and online casino games to players all over the world. Known for its generous player rewards program, the online poker room is one of the most popular sites on the Horizon Poker Network.
About Intertops Poker:
Intertops Poker is one of the most established online poker operators and has been live for more than two decades.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200110005005/en/
For more information, please contact:
Sarah Blackburn
GameOn Marketing
T: 00 34 628 499 459
Source: Juicy Stakes Casino
Serious News for Serious Traders! Try StreetInsider.com Premium Free!
You May Also Be Interested In
- Revised Stipulation Agreement for AVANGRID/PNM Resources Merger Receives Additional Support From New Mexico Stakeholders
- Dream factory of lifestyle brands Onion Global Limited lists on NYSE
- Dream factory of lifestyle brands Onion Global Limited goes public
Create E-mail Alert Related CategoriesBusiness Wire, Press Releases
Sign up for StreetInsider Free!
Receive full access to all new and archived articles, unlimited portfolio tracking, e-mail alerts, custom newswires and RSS feeds - and more!