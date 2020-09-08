GigNet Signs Long-Term Agreement with Puerto Aventuras to Create the First “Digital Community” in the Mexican Caribbean

Managed Services Include Internet, WiFi, High Definition TV and Facial Recognition

PUERTO AVENTURAS, Mexico--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- GigNet, a Digital Infrastructure company with an extensive regional fiber-optic broadband network from Cancun through the Hotel Zone of Tulum, announced today it is providing fast and reliable Internet, WiFi and complementary portfolio services to the Puerto Aventuras residential community to become the first “Digital Community” in the Mexican Caribbean.

GigNet announced it is building an “international standards” fiber-optic network throughout the development to provide Internet and managed WiFi services to more than 3,000 full-time residents (more than doubling during peak season), more than 80 businesses, and three major hotels with over 300 rooms each – Dreams Puerto Aventuras Resort & Spa, Hotel Catalonia Riviera Maya and Catalonia Yucatan Beach – and the Puerto Aventuras Beach Club & Hotel with 30 rooms.

GigNet is also offering new services such as High Definition TV, facial recognition for security, and high-speed Internet for WiFi-enabled “smart homes” (smart home automation devices for video door bells, security, lighting, temperature, watering, appliances, entertainment, etc.) GigNet is opening a sales and customer service office within the gated community to better service customers and ensure GigNet service quality.

Puerto Aventuras is a private residential community in Quintana Roo. It is essentially self-sufficient, since it offers its residents everything from sandy beaches, marina, hotels, golf course, tennis courts, school, prayer house, museums, shopping centers, restaurants, and bars. Now the residents will enjoy fiber-optic Internet, delivering a fast and reliable connection with the rest of the world – and making it possible for people to live in a safer environment.

“We are proud to be working with Román Rivera Torres and the Puerto Aventuras Homeowners Association,” said Mark Carney, OBE, Chief Business Development Officer for GigNet. “We are providing our fiber-optic gigabit service to the community for fast, reliable Internet connectivity and a WiFi solution to deliver an exceptional user experience, as well as high definition video content and facial recognition for better security as well as complimentary hotspots in strategic areas.”

“Trueface is excited to partner with GigNet to deliver a higher degree of security and safety to Puerto Aventuras by enabling contactless people access control through facial recognition,” said Shaun Moore, Founder & CEO of Trueface.

“Personal attention and quality customer service is an important part of the value proposition that GigNet offers, and we feel that GigNet is a good fit for our community.” said Román Rivera Torres, the developer and owner of Puerto Aventuras. “GigNet is using their capital for the project and is deploying a custom-built fiber-optic network at the property to meet our current and future connectivity needs, supported by the newest and best network in the region. I view GigNet as our partner to help create our combined vision of a ‘Digital Community,’ which will also attract new guests, residents, marina boat owners, and ‘digital nomads’ to our unique destination.”

GigNet is the Mexican Caribbean brand of GigNet, Inc., a U.S. based international Digital Infrastructure company. Through its Mexico operating subsidiaries, GigNet, S.A. de C.V., and Sanalto Redes Peninsular, S.A.P.I. de C.V., the Company is a fully licensed telecommunications provider in Mexico. GigNet is actively adding customers to its extensive regional broadband network in the Mexican Caribbean, one of the largest and fastest growing tourism destinations in the world, with over 160,000 hotel rooms and over 25 million annual airport visitors.

