CC One Virgin Islands, LLC Acquires Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits Distribution Business in Caribbean

MIAMI & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits (Southern Glazer's)—the world’s preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol—today announced that CC One Virgin Islands, LLC has acquired Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits of the Caribbean, LLC, the Company’s beverage alcohol division operating in the Virgin Islands, effective January 31, 2020. Launched in 2012, Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits built a successful business in the Caribbean. CC One Virgin Islands, LLC, a member of CC1 Companies, is the official distributor of Coca-Cola sparkling and still brands in the USVI, BVI and Grand Cayman.

CC One Virgin Islands will continue to operate separately from the new entity created by the sale of Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits of the Caribbean, LLC, which will be renamed CC1 Virgin Islands Wine and Spirits, LLC immediately following the January 31st closing date.

Carlos Diaz, Vice President of International Operations, CC1 Companies stated, “We are pleased to be the new owners of Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits of the Caribbean, LLC. We continue to grow our portfolio of sparkling and still brands, and the acquisition of Southern Glazer’s Caribbean operation solidifies our strategy to become a total beverage company.”

Brad Vassar, Chief Operating Officer for Southern Glazer’s added, “We believe we found a great organization in CC1 Companies, one that shares our business values and will continue to exceed the expectations of suppliers and local customers. Our experience in USVI has been positive and energizing for our Company and we want to express our thanks and gratitude to the amazing group of local team members who have helped make the business in this market a success. However, at this time we’ve decided to focus on our U.S. and Canadian business where we feel we can strategically deliver the most value for our suppliers and our Company.”

***********************************************************

About Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits

Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits is the world’s pre-eminent distributor of beverage alcohol, and proud to be a multi-generational, family-owned company. The Company has operations in 44 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, and Canada and employs nearly 22,000 team members. Southern Glazer’s urges all retail customers and adult consumers to market, sell, serve, and enjoy its products responsibly. For more information visit www.southernglazers.com. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram @sgwinespirits and on Facebook at Facebook.com/SouthernGlazers.

About CC1 Companies

CC One Virgin Islands, LLC is a member of CC1 Companies. CC1 Companies are the proud owners of Coca-Cola Puerto Rico Bottlers, CC1 Beer Distributors, Inc., Coca-Cola Bottlers Trinidad & Tobago, Florida Caribbean Distillers, LLC, and Puerto Rico Coffee Roasters, and KOSCAB (a joint venture between CC1 Companies, The Coca-Coca Company and BEPENSA), the bottling and distribution operation for Coca-Cola brands in Barbados, Grenada, St. Kitts, Antigua and St. Vincent’s. These companies together employ over 3,000 people with annual sales of over $1 billion.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200128005832/en/

Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits, LLC

Jennifer Hanlon

Communications Manager

Office: (305) 625-4171, ext. 1534

Mobile: (305) 898-9982

Email: jennifer.hanlon@sgws.com

Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits, LLC

Sofia Estevez

Specialist, External Communications & CSR

Office: (305) 625-4171, ext. 1162

Mobile: (786) 457-6281

Email: sofia.estevez@sgws.com

CC1 Companies

Lillian Rodriguez Lopez

Director, Public Affairs & Communications

973-699-8767

Email: lillianrodriguezlopez@gmail.com

Source: Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits